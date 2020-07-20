EMIDA, Idaho - A wildfire that broke out near Emida, Idaho over the weekend is now 100% contained.
According to the Idaho Department of Lands Fire Information page on Facebook, the Bobcat Fire was first reported at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, about a mile northwest of Emida.
By Sunday morning, the fire had grown to five acres in size as crews worked to establish and maintain a line.
As of 8:20 p.m. on Monday, the fire was fully contained and crews had worked throughout the day to shore up fire lines and burn off edge line fuels. Crews will continue to monitor the area.
Crews responded on the ground and in the sky as the fire burned through logging debris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.