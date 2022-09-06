HARVARD, Idaho - Crews made progress on the Prospect Fire on Monday, according to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL). The fire is burning northeast of Moscow, near Harvard, Idaho.
The fire is now estimated at 250 acres and 0% containment. IDL says crews retardant drops successfully kept the northern edge of the fire perimeter from expanding, and dozer operators have completed a mechanical line.
IDL also said firefighters have seen success battling the fire as moves from areas where it burns old logging slash (debris left behind from logging) and into standing timber.
Last Updated Sept. 6 at 9:00 a.m.
Last Updated Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m.
