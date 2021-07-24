Crews responding to a wildfire near Washington-Idaho state line Jul 24, 2021 Jul 24, 2021 Updated 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews are responding to a 2-alarm wildfire near the Washington-Idaho state line. Smoke is visible from the I-90. KHQ has crews on the way. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Washington Idaho State Line Fire Crew Spokane Wildfire Local Weather Currently in Spokane 92°F Sunny 92°F / 57°F 4 PM 94°F 5 PM 94°F 6 PM 94°F 7 PM 91°F 8 PM 89°F Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! From Gonzaga, WSU, EWU and more. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCourt docs detail teenage runaway's alleged months-long abuse, victim's mother wants nothing to do with herSpokane County Commissioners unanimously back Spokane Sheriff's opposition to new policing billI-90 overwhelmed with traffic in both directionsUPDATE: Fire contained to garage at West Plains propertyI-90 closed in both directions near Cle Elum due to firePolice searching for missing Spokane teenUPDATE: 2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Ichabod’s East in Spokane ValleyRed Flag Warning now includes northern Spokane, Stevens and Pend Oreille countiesMultiple fires sparked up on Friday, prompting evacuations in parts of North Idaho and Eastern WashingtonBrunner Fire burning near Silverwood Theme Park 50% contained Videos More Video From This Section Silverwood Theme Park to reopen after fire forces evacuation Updated 5 hrs ago Brunner Fire burning near Athol, Idaho grows to 50 acres Updated 5 hrs ago Level 2 evacuations in Stevens County Updated 5 hrs ago Wildfire burning near Fairfield Updated 5 hrs ago Wildfire clears out Silverwood Theme Park Updated 5 hrs ago Pine Creek Fire burning in Okanogan County grows to roughly 20 acres Updated Jul 23, 2021 I-90 back open in both directions after it was shut down due to fire activity Updated Jul 23, 2021 Western Wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze Updated Jul 23, 2021 Load more {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 1 min to consume © Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe