Crews working to extinguish small fire south of Spokane

CHENEY, Wash. - Crews are working to fight a small fire burning south of Spokane.
The fire, which broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, is currently burning approximately 3.5 acres. It is located near the intersection of S. Sherman Road and W. Smythe Road near the James T. Slavin Conservation Area.
Ground crews are currently working to fight the fire. Air crews had initially been requested but were able to be called off.
There are structures nearby but they should remain unthreatened unless a major shift in wind takes place. Two homes are under level two evacuation notices.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
