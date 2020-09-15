UPDATE: SEPT. 15 AT 9 A.M.
The Northwest Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, in a final update about the Customs Road Fire, said the fire is now 95% contained and has burned just over 2,200 acres.
The update said 11 structures were lost and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Customs Road Fire near Curlew, Washington is 15 percent contained.
According to the Incident Management Team, the fire has burned 2,288 acres.
Level 3 evacuations are in place along Graves Road and Honeysuckle Road.
Six structures have been lost.
The fire initially spread in grass and brush fuels progressing into timber. The fire was driven by topography and wind.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
