Diamond Watch wildfire now 'likely visible' from Priest Lake area

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - The Diamond Watch wildfire, which was started by lightning, has now exceeded initial attack and smoke is likely visible from the Priest Lake area.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the fire is located about five miles west of Normand, Idaho and has burned three-and-a-half acres on the northeast side of Diamond Peak in Pend Oreille County, Washington.
Firefighters are working to assess access and safety zones. Right now, there are no closures or evacuations, but you're asked to be aware of fire traffic on Forest Service Road 1362 and 308.