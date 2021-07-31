PULLMAN, Wash. - A wildfire that threatened Washington State University and U.S. Department of Agriculture buildings was started by a discarded cigarette, according to fire officials.
The fire started Saturday morning near the intersection of Terre View Drive and Highway 270 and burned over a quarter of an acre.
WSU Fire Safety Fire Investigator Darren Jones found a freshly-tossed cigarettes near the the intersection. He said it ignited a patch of grass and the wind carried the embers 30-40 feet, lighting a larger fire.
Fire officials ask that people be extra cautious and never discard cigarettes outside of their vehicles.