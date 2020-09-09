Find previous coverage of the Pearl Hill Fire here.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has lowered some evacuations.
All areas south of Highway 2 have been reduced to level one.
The City of Bridgeport (within the city limits) has been reduced to level 2.
All other restrictions and road closures remain in place.
According to the Pearl Hill Incident Commander Shawn Sheldon, Pearl Hill Fire is 10 percent contained. Pearl Hill is burning 174,000 acres.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.