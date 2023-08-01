OROVILLE, Wash. — The Eagle Bluff fire, started on July 29, has grown to over 15,000 acres and has crossed into Canada. Both Level 1 and 2 evacuations are in place for surrounding areas.
The fire began burning in Okanogan County near the area of Blue Lake. At the point the fire was already burning towards the north.
On July 30, there was a level 3 evacuation issued for anyone who living both east and west of State Route 97 from Shirley Road near the border to Oroville.
Those evacuations have been reduced. There is a level 2 evacuation issued along State Route 27 from West lake Road to the Canadian Border. There is also a level 1 evacuation issued along the Loomis-Oroville Road around the Golf Course.
There are more than 400 personnel assigned to this fire. Crews are continuing to build containment lines on the western flank to keep the fire east of the Loomis-Oroville Road and prevent further wester spread.