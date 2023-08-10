MCCALL, Idaho — The Elkhorn Fire, which started on July 24 in the Payette National Forest has burned over 25,000 acres and is at 12% containment.
The past week has brought cooler temperatures, wind and afternoon rain to help keep fire activity to a minimum. This has allowed crews to set the fire's perimeter accurately.
But in the coming weeks, there will be a high pressure system rolling in which will lower humidity levels and bring higher temperatures. This will make for dryer conditions for the fire to possibly increase activity.
Crews will be continuing to monitor the weather for the coming days. They are also continuing to construct 26 miles of fire line from the White Water Ranch. Their goal is to tie this line into the Shissler Fire burn scars to support long-term containment plan.
The emergency closures for the park roads and trails in the area is still set in place.
Updated on August 10 at 1:45 p.m.
The Elkhorn Fire, which began nearly a week ago in Payette National Forest, jumped the Salmon River and crossed into the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in a burst of fire activity on Sunday afternoon. Emergency closures were enacted on park roads and trails in the area, while private landowners were evacuated.
According to the U.S. Forrest Service, the fire was detected on the evening of July 24 on the south side of Salmon River, with smokejumpers and other firefighting units responding. By Tuesday night, the fire was estimated to be around 1,500 acres in size. A Type 3 response team assumed command, and additional units were dispatched to help.
By Friday, the fire had grown to just over 1,600 acres, and trails were closed to and from Campbell's Ferry in Payette National Forest while the fire continued towards the northeast. Fire crews worked to ensure structures in the area were protected and recreators were kept out of danger over the weekend.
On Sunday morning, the fire was estimated to be 2,200 acres in size, although they were unable to get an infrared map of the area to measure exactly. Rafters from Corn Creek were allowed down the river, but were barred from stopping or camping along the riverbed. They were also warned of significant dangers, including falling trees or debris and smoky conditions.
Unfortunately, winds picked up on Sunday afternoon, whipping up fire activity and causing it to jump Salmon River into the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Firefighters were prepared for this, evacuating out of the line of danger along with private land owners. Additional fire units have been called for support.
Temporary emergency closures are now in place on roads, trails and the area east of Mallard Creek drainage, as far up as Bargamin Creek to north of Bat Point on the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest. The road to Whitewater Ranch is closed at this time.
Rafters planning to launch from Corn Creek on Monday morning will be held there until crews are able to gain additional information about the fire.
Those in the area should remain alert and follow emergency services for updates or evacuation notices, as fire conditions can change rapidly.
For a full list of closures and continued updates, head to the Elkhorn Fire InciWeb page, or follow the USFS Payette National Forest Facebook page.