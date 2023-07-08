MARCUS, Wash. — Fire crews are making good progress on the brush fire in the 1500 block of Pingston Creek Road. All evacuation notices have been lifted.
There will still be some and flames as they continue to work on the fire. It will be staffed all night.
Update: July 8 at 8:05 p.m.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has issued a level 2 evacuation for a fire that has reached 30 acres burning near Marcus.
The SCSO released that a fire was started off of Pingston Creek Road in the 1500 block area.
At approximately 2:41 p.m., they issued a level 2 evacuation for a five mile radius around the fire.
Level 2 means to be prepared to leave the area immediately.
Around 4:00 p.m., the fire reached 30 acres and is currently traveling north. Air support has been called and are on scene.