NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A fire reported early Monday, July 18 is currently 70% contained, according to Nez Perce County Emergency Management (NPCEM).
The fire began on the north side of US-95, above the Clearwater River Casino, and grew from 60 acres to around 2,000 by 3 p.m., NPCEM reports.
The United States Forest Service responded with multiple fixed wing water and fire retardant tankers, in addition to helicopters with water buckets. Smokejumper
and helitack
crews parachuted on the site early in the day, joining nine engines from multiple agencies, including Idaho Department of Lands, and Ponderosa, Maggie Creek, and Craig Mountain fire districts, Nez Perce County Fire, Wheatland Fire, and Nez Perce Tribe Fire. Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association provided and operated a bulldozer to assist firefighting efforts.
NPCEM states no further structures are currently threatened, and evacuation orders have been lifted.
Most residents have returned, and the casino and gas station are reopened. US-95 is also open again, although there is still a single lane section near Western States Cat due to chip sealing unrelated to the fire.
Two engines remain on scene to ensure the fire is fully extinguished, but all other assets have been returned.
Last updated on July 18 at 9:15 p.m.
Nez Perce County fire crews are battling a wildfire that sparked Sunday night on the north side of US 95 above the Clearwater River Casino.
Right now, the Express Fire is burning 1,200 acres as crews work to establish a perimeter. According to the Nez Perce County Emergency Management, the casino, residential area and RV park in the immediate area have been evacuated.
US 95 was blocked for a few hours, but the Idaho Department of Transportation said it reopened around 4:30 a.m. and that traffic was flowing through. You're still asked to avoid the area to let crews work on the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.