SPOKANE, Wash. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Elk Ridge Fire, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
Updated September 2, 2023 at 5:39
Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation has been downgraded to a Level 1 "Get Ready" evacuation, according to Spokane Fire District 8.
Residents living from Custer St. on the West to Phalon Lane on the East, and Custer Lane on the South to Corkery and Red Fire on the North should be prepared to leave.
The original Level 1 evacuation remains as a Level 1.
Updated on September 2 at 3:30 p.m.
Forward progression of Elk Ridge Fire has stopped.
The fire is estimated to be around 25 acres, according to Spokane County Fire District #8. Level 3 evacuations are still in place.
Updated on September 2 at 2:24 p.m.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued to those living from Custer Street on the west to Phalon Lane on the East, Custer Lane on the South to Corkery and Red Fire on the North, according to an emergency alert.
Those evacuated can take shelter at Spokane Falls Community College.
Level 3 evacuations mean "Go NOW!" and those in Level 3 evacuations should not delay leaving to gather belongings.
Updated on September 2 at 12:30
Firefighters are currently fighting a 2nd Alarm brush fire near 5900 S Elk Ridge Lane, according to Spokane Fire District #3.
According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire is 5 acres and has not been contained. Aircraft is on scene and no additional resources have been called as of Noon on September 2.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.