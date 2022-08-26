SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire on Government Way was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Palisades Christian Academy. Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimates the fire has grown to around 40 acres. Numerous agencies are on scene with all available resources to fight it.
Level 3 evacuations have been issued by SCFD10 to residents in the area. Those in the following areas should leave immediately:
- North to W. Houston
- South to Greenwood
- West to Grove
- East to Government Way
Life-threatening conditions mean you should not delay!
Level 1 evacuations have been issued to the following areas:
- North to N. Houston
- South to River Ridge
- West to Government Way
- East to Spokane River
Last updated: Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.
