UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 7:40 P.M.
Evacuations have been lifted for residents living near by Lime Lake in Pend Oreille County.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Sheriffs said the evacuations are because of a timber fire burning in the Lime Lake area.
A shelter has been set up at Selkirk High School in Metaline.
DNR and Pend Oreille fire units are on the scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PEND OREILLE, Wash. - An emergency alert from Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is warning anyone within 5 miles of Lime Lake to evacuate immediately due to fire danger.
This is a developing story.