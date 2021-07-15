Lime Lake Fire

UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 7:40 P.M. 

Evacuations have been lifted for residents living near by Lime Lake in Pend Oreille County. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Sheriffs said the evacuations are because of a timber fire burning in the Lime Lake area. 

A shelter has been set up at Selkirk High School in Metaline. 

DNR and Pend Oreille fire units are on the scene. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PEND OREILLE, Wash. - An emergency alert from Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is warning anyone within 5 miles of Lime Lake to evacuate immediately due to fire danger.

This is a developing story.

