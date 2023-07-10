QUINCY, Wash. - Evacuations for a wildfire in Grant County have been lowered to Level 2 (Get Set) after firefighters worked overnight to curb its rapid growth.
According to Grant County Sheriff's Office, management of the Baird Springs Fire was handed over to the Southeast Washington Type 3 Incident Management Team.
Residents who evacuated yesterday may return home, however they should be ready to leave again at a moment's notice if conditions worsen. Be sure to have important documents, including IDs, and emergency supplies ready to go, and closely follow GCSO for updates on the situation.
The evacuation level remains the same for those issued a Level 2 notice yesterday.
After jumping the roadway Monday night, SR-28 was closed near Crescent Bar. It has since reopened. US-2 also closed down for a time yesterday, but a single lane has reopened with flagger control and a pilot car.
Residents in the area are encouraged to keep an eye on the Air Quality Index report. Vulnerable individuals should consider an N-95 mask to avoid irritation caused by fine particles from the smoke.
Current areas with evacuation notices:
Level 2
- Stuhlmiller Rd
- Freese Rd
- Coles Rd
- Rose Rd
- Mansfield Rd
- Elk View Dr
- Basalt Dr
- Basalt View Dr
- Desert Rose Pl
- Columbia View Rd
Updated on July 11 at 12:30 p.m.
The Grant County Sherriff's Office and the Douglass County Sheriff's Office have issued multiple Level 3 (go now!) evacuations near the towns of Crescent Bay, Crescent Bar and Quincy due to the Baird Springs Fire.
The following areas are advised to leave immediately:
Those in the following areas are under level 2 (get set) evacuations:
According to The Douglass County Sheriff's Office, the fire has grown to 2400 acres. Please avoid the area while crews work to fight this fire.
If you are under a level 3 evacuation, a shelter is located at Quincy Middle School at 16 6th Ave Southeast with food, cots and other urgent needs. Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring prescriptions/emergency medicine, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items.
Last updated: July 11 at 9:15 p.m.
The Grant County Sherriff's Office has issued Level 3 (go now!) evacuations for a wildfire near the towns of Crescent Bay, Crescent Bar and Quincy.
The Baird Springs fire started on July 10 approximately at 2:28 p.m. and is estimated at 900 acres and growing. It is burning brush and crops, and is threatening homes, orchards and processing warehouses.
If you live in the area of:
- Road 12 Northwest and Road West Northwest
- Road 11.2 Northwest and Road U Northwest
You are urged to leave immediately. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
As of 5:40 p.m. on July 10, the American Red Cross will open an evacuation center in Quincy in response to the Baird Springs fire.
The fire jumped the highway forcing SR 28 to close in the area of Trinidad and Crescent Bar.
Grant County Sheriff's Office has also issued level 1 (get ready) evacuations for:
- Baird Springs near Road W Northwest
- Crescent Bar Road