WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Two wildfires are burning near Walla Walla, with state firefighters approved to help contain them. Evacuations issued Tuesday night have been lifted, but weather conditions on Wednesday could pose a risk for fire spread.
Benton Complex Fire
At around 7:30 p.m. on June 13, WWCEM issued Level 1 evacuations ("Get Set") for residents in Port Kelley, and Level 2 evacuations ("Get Set") were in place residents near the Yakitat/Hanson Road Fire. As of late Tuesday, all evacuations have been lifted.
According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, the Benton Complex Fire is a cluster of wildfires in Southeast Washington, including the Hover and Hanson Road Fires. A third fire, the Hat Rock Fire, began in Oregon and spread up into Washington at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
A complex fire is classified as two or more fires burning in close proximity and assigned to a single command. Complex fires have the potential to spread and lead to larger fires across an area, much like the Moose Creek Fire that began near Salmon, Idaho last summer and burned around 130,200 acres over four months.
According to Benton County Fire District 1 PIO, Jennifer Kochen, Wednesday morning estimates show the Hansen Road Fire burned around 6,500 acres and is 25% contained, and the Hover Road Fire had burned 1,000 acres and is 50% contained. As of Tuesday night, Hat Rock Fire had covered 8,500 acres.
At 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Washington authorized the mobilization of state resources to manage and aid local crews fighting the Benton Complex Fire. Some Washington firefighters are now helping crews in Oregon.
As the fires making up the Benton Complex Fire are not fully contained yet. Residents should expect smoldering and smoke, but should only call 911 if they see active flames.
Ruppert Road Fire
On Tuesday at around 7:20 p.m., a brush and grass fire began near Ruppert Road.. It grew to at least an estimated 250 acres in size, threatening homes, powerlines, and other infrastructure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A Level 2 evacuation order was issued to nearby residents, but has since been lifted. BCFD1 stated they were working to get an updated number, but the most recent confirmed status of the Ruppert Road Fire was 150 acres in size and 25% contained.
A State Emergency Operations Center has been set up at Camp Murray as part of a mobilization plan, and a Type 3 incident management team took command of both the Ruppert Road Fire and the Benton Complex Fire to coordinate assistance.
The National Weather Service warns of moderate to low relative humidity and high wind gusts, which may cause rapid fire spread in Oregon and the Lower Columbia Basin areas due to dry vegetation. Residents in the area are encouraged to follow local emergency agencies and news sources for changing conditions, and to heed evacuation orders if they are issued.
Drivers are asked to ensure any chains are securely fastened to their vehicle to avoid causing sparks.