Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Adams, northwestern Garfield, central Whitman, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Spokane Counties through 1145 AM PDT... At 1113 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles north of Delaney, or 31 miles north of Dayton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... St. John, Sprague, Endicott, Lamont, Riparia, Hay, Amber, Dodge, Revere, La Crosse, Almota, Tyler, Dusty, Marengo, Winona, Benge, Hooper, Ewen, and Ewan. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 245 and 263. U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 389 and 398. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Thunderstorms across the Columbia Basin Today... .A cold front will bring thunderstorms through the Columbia Basin late Monday morning and last through the evening. The dry conditions and any lightning strikes can produce new fires in the area. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND PALOUSE... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: Isolated dry thunderstorms, LAL 3. * Outflow Winds: 25 to 35 mph from nearby storms. * Impacts: Combined with dry fuels, dry lightning strikes will lead to new fire starts and rapidly spreading with gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of dry lightning strikes and dry fuels can contribute to fire potential. &&