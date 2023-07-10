COULEE CITY, Wash. - Evacuations have been fully lifted near Coulee City after a Monday morning wildfire.
According to Grant County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Land Management will be taking over the incident. The fire no longer poses a threat, and residents are cleared to return home.
Updated on July 10 at 10 a.m.
Due to a wildfire in Grant County on Monday morning, a Level 3 evacuation notice was issued to some residents near Coulee City.
The Level 3 evacuation was for the area of Road 36 and Road I.8-NE near Coulee City. With five cooperating fire agencies working the incident, Grant County Sheriff's Office announced the fire is under control at around 8:30 a.m.
The evacuation notice was lowered to Level 2 (Get Set) due to an incoming stormfront. Residents should be prepared to leave quickly if conditions worsen, with emergency supplies and important documents ready to go. Those with mobility or medical issues should stay away from the area.
Keep a close eye on the GCSO Sheriff's Office Facebook page for updates.
Updated on July 10 at 8:50 a.m.
A Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice has been issued for Grant County residents in the area of Road 36 and Road I.8-NE near Coulee City due to a wildfire.
Residents in the area who have not left are advised to leave immediately. The fire is being managed, but an incoming storm front from the west poses continued risk due to lightning strikes and the evacuation notice continues.
Several agencies are cooperating to fight the fire, and Grant County Sheriff's Office is on scene to coordinate communication. For updates on the situation, check the GCSO Facebook page.