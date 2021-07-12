SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Evacuations are being ordered north of Spirit Lake for a wildfire in the area of Als Welding Road and Spirit Lake Cutoff Road.
Kootenai County sheriffs said the fire is fast moving and multiple fire units are on the scene with air support requested.
Some evacuation alerts may have been accidentally sent to residents living within the city of Coeur d'Alene. A message from the Coeur d' Alene Fire Department said that the city itself is not evacuating.
A shelter for evacuees is being set up at the Blanchard Community Center at 685 Rusho Road.