SPOKANE, Wash. - A brushfire that ignited Thursday afternoon prompted level 3 evacuations for residents in west Spokane. A quick response from multiple firefighting agencies ensured crews were able to prevent the fire growing out of control.
The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Spokane Falls Community College for residents needing shelter. Luckily, evacuations were lowered to level 1 during the night, and residents were allowed to return home.
On Friday morning, an alert went out to some residents in the Rustle Road Fire area, warning them of a level 3 evacuation. Spokane County Emergency Management announced the message was sent in error. The evacuation level and area remains unchanged at this time.
Crews remain on scene to monitor hot spots, quell hotspots, and ensure the fire doesn't spread. Those in the area should follow SCEM on Facebook for the latest updates and emergency notifications, or sign up for phone alerts!