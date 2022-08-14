CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two wildfires caused by lightning strikes in Chelan County have grown significantly in size since they ignited Friday, about 14 miles northwest of Plain.

The White River Fire and Irving Peak Fire are among the 13 fires that sparked in Friday's thunderstorm in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. While most remained smaller than an acre in size, both of these fires have expanded, and a Type 3 management team has taken over command of them. The fires are around four miles apart and will be handled by the same team.

On Sunday, the White River Fire was estimated to be 343 acres in size⁠—a huge expansion from the 25 acres estimated the day before.

Crews are implementing contain, confine, and control strategies to try and halt the fire's progression to the east of FS Road 6404 and south of the Little Wenatchee River Road. Using a combination of natural features and constructed fire lines, they hope to actively contain the wildfire.

Evacuations issued Saturday remain in place:

Level 3 - Sears Creek Road Level 2 - White River Road Level 1 - Little Wenatchee

The Irving Peak Fire was initially estimated to be between 40-50 acres in size, it is now just under 150 acres in size. The fire was inaccessible to crews due to steep terrain, but it was anticipated the surrounding wet area would keep the slow-moving fire mostly contained. However, it has nearly tripled in size.

Crews assigned to the Irving Peak Fire began scouting for potential control lines and began structure protection along Little Wenatchee Rd.

Both fires are zero percent contained at this time.

An area closure is pending, and the public is advised to avoid recreating in the area. The Pacific Crest Trail is not affected by the fires. Stage 2 burn restrictions are in effect for the entire forest, including campgrounds and wilderness areas. Campfires are not allowed.

You can check the smoke forecast

Last updated: Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.

Currently, three hotshot crews, two fire engines, and a bulldozer are responding, with more resources on order.

However, other fires are also burning in the area, some with evacuation notices of their own.

The Wenatchee River Fire was last observed to affect less than one acre, however Level 1 evacuations are in effect for residents along Wenatchee Road.

Three rappelers were staffed to the fire, with hopes to have it out by the weekend if winds didn't push out the perimeter. Updates have not been issued on its status since Friday evening, however.

The Phelps Ridge Fire was last estimated to be between one and two acres in size and was being monitored by fire officials.