OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash -
UPDATE: AUG. 25, 12:15 P.M.:
Evacuations remain in place as the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County continues to burn more than 17,000 acres.
According to Northwest Incident Management Team 6, a cold front brought gusty winds to the area on Monday, August 24, which tested fire lines. However, contingency lines held strong and the fire didn't exhibit any major growth.
As of Tuesday, the blaze was at 17,735 acres in size and at 49% containment.
Firefighters will be shifting from suppression to improving existing contingency lines and mopping up hot spots.
The following evacuations remain in place:
Level 3:
- From the intersection of Alemandi Road and Loomis-Oroville Road
- Area to the south of Ellenmeham Road to Ellis Barnes Road
- Area to the west of Wannacut Lake Road to the intersection with Ellis Barnes Road
- Any area in the burn perimeter
Level 2:
- From the intersection of Alemandi Road and Loomis-Oroville Road southeast along the ridgetop to Bull Frog Mountain
- From Bull Frog Mountain southwest to Split Rock Day Use area
- From Split Rock Day Use area north on Loomis-Oroville Road to the intersection of Alemandi Road
Level 1:
- Town of Loomis
- South of the burn perimeter to lower Loomis-Oroville Road
- West of Wannacut Lake Road to the burn area
- East of Wannacut Lake Road to the intersection with Ellis Barnes Road
- South of Ellis Barnes Road to the intersection with Ellenmeham Mountain Road
- Area to the east and north of Ellenmeham Road
Anyone who has been evacuated and needs assistance can contact the Red Cross at (509)670-5331. For information on livestock evacuations, contact Roger Sawyer at (509)429-8036.
UPDATE: AUG. 21 AT 9:45 A.M.
The Palmer Fire is now 11,191 acres and is 0% contained.
Friday, crews will focus on mopping up hot spots and structure protection while still increasing fire lines.
All previous evacuations remain in place, including:
- Wannacut Lake Road (east) from Washburn to Ellemeham Mountain Road: Level three
- Toats Coulee Road to Chopaka Road, along the Loomis-Oroville Road: Level three
- Ellemeham Mountain Road from Ellis Barns Road to Loomis-Oroville Road: Level two
UPDATE: AUG. 20 AT 5:05 P.M.
Fire officials say the new adjusted acreage for the fire is 11, 191.
Officials have ordered an infrared flight for tonight to try and get an exact measurement of the fire.
UPDATE: AUG. 20 AT 12:44 P.M.
Fire Officials say the fire has now burned 13,000 acres.
Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations are still in place
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 12:52 P.M.
The Red Cross has established a phone line for anyone who needs a place to stay. That number is (509) 670-5331
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 11:30 A.M.
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of fire crews working to contain the Palmer Fire.
The fire is threatening 85 homes and level three evacuations remain in place.
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 9 A.M.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Palmer Fire is now burning 6,000 acres just 2.5 miles northeast of Loomis. Multiple crews are on the scene.
UPDATE: AUG. 19 AT 5 A.M.
The Department of Natural Resources responded Tuesday to a fire burning halfway up Washburn Lake Road towards Washburn Lake. The fire is now known as the Palmer Fire.
As of 9 p.m., level three evacuations were put in place. Evacuations are for the area west of Wannacut Lake, including Wannacut Lake Road from Ellis Barnes Road in the north, south to Richards Road.
The American Red Cross is helping evacuees of the Palmer Fire in Okanogan County. If you need help, call (509) 670-5331.
When evacuating, each family member is encouraged to bring: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothes, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Also, special items for children and babies such as diapers, formulas and toys.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A wildfire has burned about 100 acres of grass, brush and timber in a remote area near the Canadian Border.
According to a tweet from The Washington Department of Natural Resources, The fire has been named the Palmer Fire and resources are on scene.
Video from the scene showed a thick cloud of white smoke burning on the side of a mountain.
New #WaWILDFIRE - #PalmerFire in #OkanoganCounty is burning 100 acres of grass, brush and timber with resources on scene.— Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 18, 2020
Stay with KHQ for updates on this fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.