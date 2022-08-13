White River Fire, located in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Evacuation warnings have been issued by Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) due to thelocated in the Sears Creek area, 14 miles west of Plain, which was one of 13 wildfires which sparked in the region due to lightning strikes

As of 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 13, evacuation areas include:

Level 3 - Sears Creek Road

Level 2 - White River Road

Level 1 - Little Wenatchee

You can learn more about evacuation levels and what you should have ready to go

Emergency personnel are in the process of advising residents in the affected areas. However, if you are are in a Level 3 area and have not heard from personnel yet, do not wait! Go now!

Currently, three hotshot crews, two fire engines, and a bulldozer are responding, with more resources on order.

However, other fires are also burning in the area, some with evacuation notices of their own.

The Wenatchee River Fire was last observed to affect less than one acre, however Level 1 evacuations are in effect for residents along Wenatchee Road.

Three rappelers were staffed to the fire, with hopes to have it out by the weekend if winds didn't push out the perimeter. Updates have not been issued on its status since Friday evening, however.

The Phelps Ridge Fire was last estimated to be between one and two acres in size and was being monitored by fire officials.