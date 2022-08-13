As of 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 13, evacuation areas include:
Level 3 - Sears Creek Road
Level 2 - White River Road
Level 1 - Little Wenatchee
You can learn more about evacuation levels and what you should have ready to go
.
Emergency personnel are in the process of advising residents in the affected areas. However, if you are are in a Level 3 area and have not heard from personnel yet, do not wait! Go now!
Currently, three hotshot crews, two fire engines, and a bulldozer are responding, with more resources on order.
However, other fires are also burning in the area, some with evacuation notices of their own.
The Wenatchee River Fire was last observed to affect less than one acre, however Level 1 evacuations are in effect for residents along Wenatchee Road.
Three rappelers were staffed to the fire, with hopes to have it out by the weekend if winds didn't push out the perimeter. Updates have not been issued on its status since Friday evening, however.
The Phelps Ridge Fire was last estimated to be between one and two acres in size and was being monitored by fire officials.
Another nearby fire, the Irving Peak Fire, was last estimated to have spread over 40-50 acres, with zero percent containment. The terrain is steep and inaccessible to crews, with backing and creeping observed. However, due to the very wet terrains, the spread is low. Crews are currently monitoring the wildfire, but no resources have been placed on it yet.
The Buck Creek Fire is in the Glacier Peak Wilderness and estimated to cover less than an acre. The Fire Service is monitoring the blaze at this time.
The Department of Natural Resources as instated a burn ban across most of the state, with Central and Eastern Washington banning rule, permit, and recreation burns, including campfires. In addition to fines and perhaps confinement, violators of burn bans may be on the hook for the reimbursement costs of fire response resources should the fire get out of control, which can rack up into the millions if the blaze gets bad enough.