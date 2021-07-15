UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 11:16 A.M.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to assist with up to 75% of firefighting costs associated with the Red Apple Fire.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 10:30 P.M.
Level Three (Go now, don't wait) evacuations are in place for Warner Canyon, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 7:45 P.M.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a house that is "believed to be the origin of the (Red Apple) fire."
They also say the fire has grown to be at least 9,000 acres in size, and is 10% contained.
The home is in the area of the 3300 block of Red Apple Road, where the fire started.
The Chelan County Fire Marshall and Bureau of Land Management Fire Investigators also assisted in writing the warrant to search this property.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 1:40 P.M.
Chelan County has declared a State of Emergency due to the 4,000 acre Red Apple Fire.
A resolution declaring a disaster in Chelan County was signed July 14 by Commissioner Kevin Overbay.
The emergency declaration affords commissioners the ability to use local resources without going through the typical government bidding process.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 11:15 A.M.
The Red Apple Fire is closing US-97A north of Wenatchee.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the closure is for first responders.
The closure is between Ohme Gardens Road and Swakane Canyon Road.
WSDOT said drivers should use route 97 on the east side for travel between Chelan and Wenatchee.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 8 A.M.
There are new Level 3 evacuations for the Red Apple Fire burning in Chelan County.
They now include Burch View Lane, Buck Haven Lane, Sky Crest Lane, Kimberly Court, McMullin Road, Ohme Road to include Ohme Gardens and Mountain Goat Lane.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 6:45 A.M.
The Red Apple Fire is now burning 4,000 acres according to the Okanogan Highlands Fire Watch Facebook group. The fire is in Chelan County.
UPDATE: JULY 14 AT 5 A.M.
There are now more Level 3 (leave now) evacuations in place for the Red Apple Fire.
Residents above Rolling Hills to Burch Mountain are told to evacuate. This includes Mountain Brooke, Avalon Terrace, Pheasant Canyon and Burch Hollow.
UPDATE: JULY 13 AT 11:30 P.M.
Chelan County Emergency Management has shared the following map detailing where Level 3 evacuations are in place:
UPDATE: JULY 13 AT 10:35PM:
The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office says state resources are being mobilized to help fight the Red Apple Fire.
They estimate the fire to be 1,000 acres in size, and is threatening 234 homes as well as orchards and a power substation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHELAN COUNTY, WA- A fire burning near Monitor and Sunnyslope in Chelan County is prompting Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
The Red Apple Fire is burning roughly 1,000 acres according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Level Three evacuations (go now, don't wait) are in place for every resident and business on the north side of Easy Street from US Highway 2/97 all the way to Warm Springs Canyon Road.
Level Two evacuations (get set) are in place for all residents and businesses above Easy Street from Red Apple Road to Eagle Rock.
Level One evacuations (be aware of surroundings) are in place for those in the area of Red Apple Road on the northeast side of Highway 2/97 and the south side of Easy Street from Monitor to Highway 2/97 by Ohme Garden Road.
Chelan County Emergency Management says that the Red Cross will be opening a shelter at the 7th Day Adventist Church (508 N Western Ave.) in Wenatchee for anyone who has had to evacuate.