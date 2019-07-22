UPDATE:
The fire burning near 189 Dry Coulee Road is estimated to be around 5 acres in size. Level one evacuation orders are still in place.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, the fire is one of several started by lightning strikes in the county.
Two planes and a helicopter are working to dump water onto the fire.
Crews on scene say the fire is smoldering, and is not being pushed by winds.
No structures are currently being threatened.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Okanogan County Emergency Management has issued level one evacuation orders for residents near 198 Dry Coulee Road, just northwest of the City of Okanogan.
Level one evacuation orders serve as an advisory for residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management is asking residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings while fire crews work to control the flames.