TWISP, Wash. — Dylan Lyon's story highlights the risk and sacrifices our firefighters make when they chose to suit up. In 2015, Daniel was working on the deadly wildfire near the Twisp River in 2015.
In this fire, he was engulfed in the flames that ended up burning 70% of his body.
"I had third degree burns all over my face. My fingertips were amputated and most of my body is completely burned," said Lyons, "I spent three months in the hospital."
During that time of recovery, Daniel was overwhelmed with bills that continued to pile up.
"I was in a coma for about a month and when I came out of a coma, my parents said that there was a foundation, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation," he says, "They came to me and visited me and said they would help me with really anything that I needed during my time of recovery."
Burk Minor, Wildland Firefighter Foundation executive director, says supporting firefighters like Daniel is why his family founded the foundation.
"Daniels's got wounds that you can see, he also has wounds that you cannot see and so so many other firefighters," says Minor, "they're seeing Mother Nature at its worst, it's a brother hood strung across the world and there's no reason we shouldn't be taking care of them."
Daniel remembers getting a call from the director of the foundation and began to be there for him every step of the way. They helped him financially with medical bills but were also able to help him seek counseling when he needed it most.
The WFF emphasizes that they don't just help those first responders with their injuries. They want to help them seek counseling for PTSD or for any other needs.
The easiest way to help is to donate through the WFF website. This will help other firefighters like Daniel who are struggling financially and mentally. Letting the foundation getting them back onto their feet.