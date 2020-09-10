MALDEN, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee got his first in-person look at the devastation in the town of Malden after the Babbs Road Fire swept through without mercy.
During his visit on Thursday, Sept. 10, Inslee noted that Malden is now serving as the epicenter of Washington's trauma as the state continues to be battered by a historic fire season.
"We've had this trauma all over Washington," Inslee said while speaking among the charred debris. "But this is the place where the whole heart of the town was torn out."
During the past three days, Inslee noted that nearly 600,000 acres of Washington land had been scorched by wildfires. That is more acreage lost to fires than any single fire season in the state except for 2015.
Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell said that residents only had minutes to get out of town before the flames moved in. When it comes to what needs to be done to prevent another such disaster in the future, Ferrell echoed Inslee in saying that homeowners need to be made aware how they can keep their homes and property safe.
"Fire doesn't choose, it just does," she said.
Inslee also noted that the state response to the losses in Malden and Pine City are already underway. He has declared a state of emergency to free up cash assistance for families in need, a trailer from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services also arrived on Wednesday to provide goods.
Inslee and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who was also in attendance on Thursday, said that they will be looking to the federal level for continued long-term assistance for the communities. The state will be working on putting together a package to apply for federal aid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.