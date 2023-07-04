COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a wildfire on Hull Loop near Lake Coeur d'Alene.
No buildings are threatened, and no evacuations are in place, according to a spokesperson for Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was mostly contained.
The fire sparked at about 3 p.m., according to neighbors in the area. Multiple witnesses said the fire was near Hull Loop.
Large billowing clouds of smoke could be seen from nearby, but fire boats and other responding units made quick work of most of the flames.