UPDATE: JULY 4 9 P.M.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the fire has been contained and crews are mopping up.
Evacuations have been lowered from level three to level two for residents of the Pointer Lane area.
The Sheriff's Office says no structures were lost, though one trailer was burned.
KITTITAS COUNTY- A wildfire burning north of Ellensburg near Pointer Lane is prompting level three evacuations for residents in the area, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says.
"Residents of Pointer Lane need to leave immediately," they wrote in a Facebook post.
Level One evacuations, meaning people need to be aware of the fire, are in place for "All others on Wilson Creek north of Charlton Road," per the Sheriff's Office.
The Department of Natural Resources list the fire at 5 acres in size as of 8:20pm on Sunday night.