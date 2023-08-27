HAYDEN, Idaho — A firefighter was injured in the Ridge Creek Fire near Hayden Lake on Friday.
A falling tree limb injured the firefighter as he was fighting the fire. His condition is unknown, but he is being treated for his injuries.
The Ridge Creek Fire, near Hayden Lake, is at 32% containment, covering 4,359 acres.
According to Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District Fire Information, firefighters continue to meet the objective to contain the fire and mop up hot spots.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation.
Updated August 27, 2023 at 2:08 p.m.
The Ridge Creek fire up near Hayden Lake has burned 4,293 acres with 15% containment, but crews have been able to get good control.
As of Aug. 23, all of the level 1 evacuations issued for the Hayden Lake area were lifted. But the Bunco area will remain under a level 1 evacuation through the weekend and be reevaluated next week.
There are significant reductions due to the great efforts from out firefighters. The good weather over the past couple days have helped mop up areas that have been controlled.
Over the next couple days crews will continue to mop up areas of the fire but also keep a close watch on hot spots due to the warmer weather throughout the weekend.
Last Updated: Aug. 25 at 8:48 p.m.
The Ridge Creek Fire reached 4,099 acres on August 20 and is 19% contained.
Crews have been able to hold and strengthen firelines on the fire mostly along the southern and western flanks, according to U.S Forest Service.
Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management issued a Level 2 ("BE SET!") evacuation in the Bunco Road area and the Level 1 ("BE READY!") evacuation area has been expanded.
There is a 24-hour per day Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the Ridge Creek Fire to prevent incursion of civilian aircraft into the area used by fire-fighting aircraft. This restriction also applies to drones in the TFR area, as per to the U.S Forest Service.