PRIEST LAKE, Idaho - Idaho Department of Lands states good progress was made Saturday by crews working to contain the Lion's Roar Fire, which has been burning in an active logging job since Aug. 8.
"Firefighters had a very successful day on the fire yesterday, even as afternoon winds tested firelines," IDL said in an update.
As of Sunday morning, the fire was 75% contained, with full containment expected by the end of the day.
An Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) with an infrared camera was used to detect heat in and around the fire, which allowed managers and crews to quickly locate and extinguish any hot spots before they could become active fires around the perimeter.
Crews will work to extinguish interior hot spots when safe to do so. Over the course of the day, crews will continue mop up operations.
IDL says occasional smoke will be visible over the next few weeks as large internal fuels smolder. Management will be transferred back over to local departments.
Lion Creek Road #42 and Lucky Creek Road #43 will remain closed until further notice.