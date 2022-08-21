SPANGLE, Wash. - Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) announced crews had stopped forward progression of a brush fire in Spangle near Philleo Lake.
The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a field on south Cedar Rd. Fire units arrived to the scene and began efforts to contain the flames before they spread.
Units remain on scene to continue mop up and ensure no reignition of the fire.
The total size and cause of the brush fire have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!
Last updated: Aug. 21 at 2:20 p.m.
A brush fire near Philleo Lake on south Cedar Rd. began around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Multiple units from Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) have arrived to fight it.
According to SCFD3, the fire is in a field near the lake. Firefighters on scene dug a disk line to act as a firebreak and prevent spread.
SCFD3 requests the public avoids the area at this time.
"Please, do not try to go and watch the crews working," they ask. "The roads need to be kept clear for incoming apparatus and working crews.
Updates will come as they are available, or when the fire is extinguished.
