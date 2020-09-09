In response to the wildfires across the northwest, Fred Meyer donated $20,000 to the American Red Cross.
According to a release from Fred Meyer, they will be collecting donations for American Red Cross from those in the community who want to round-up their transaction to the nearest dollar, or donate their loose change while checking out at the store.
Fred Meyer is also donating water and supplies to support local fire fighters.
