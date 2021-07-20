UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 8:15 P.M.
The Goddard Road Fire jumped the containment line Tuesday afternoon due to winds.
UPDATE: JULY 18 AT 10:28 A.M.
The Goddard Road fire is burning over 300 acres in Stevens County. Containment is at 10%.
All level 3 (go now) evacuation orders have been dropped. Level 2 (get ready to go) are still in effect for Pleasant Valley to Goddard Roads, Orin Rice Road to Scatter Gun Road and Orin Rice Road to Chamberlain Road.
One structure has been lost to the fire.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 4:49 P.M.
Stevens County Sheriffs have issued additional level 2 (get ready to go) evacuations for anyone in the area of Chamberlin Road and Pleasant Valley Road.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 4:11 P.M.
22 homes are currently threatened, according to Stevens County Emergency Management.
A shelter is being set up at Evergreen School in Gifford.
The fire is burning over 50 acres.
UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 3:23 P.M.
Stevens County Sheriffs are now telling people in the area of Goddard Road and Pleasant Valley Road to evacuate immediately as the fire is growing rapidly.
Again, these are now level 3 (go now) evacuations. Leave now.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
RICE, Wash. - A fast moving wildfire in the area of Goddard Road and Pleasant Valley Road has put level 2 (get ready to go) evacuation orders in effect.
Stevens County Sheriff's Office sent out an emergency message saying residents in that area need to be ready to leave at a moments notice.