INCHELIUM, Wash. — The Gold Mountain Ridge fire on the Colville Reservation has burned 33 acres and is only 15% contained as of July 5.
The fire, that was caused by a lightning strike, was first reported on June 29 at approximately 3:23 p.m. It is located 10 miles southwest of the Twin Lakes area on the Colville Reservation.
Since the initial crew response, there has been additional resources that have been added as the fire developed. There are currently 106 line and support personnel that have been assigned to this fire.
The fire is burning in a steep, uneven terrain with high numbers of hazard trees.
On July 4, firefighters continued to establish a line around the fire area. While on July 5, crews are securing the line and are continuing to extinguish parts of the fire that have been brought under control.
Although firefighters are making significant progress in extinguishing the fire, smoke may still be visible over the next few days.
When traveling in the area, slow down and watch for heavy equipment on the road.
For more information about the Gold Mountain Ridge fire, contact Julianne Nikirk, public information officer, at (928) 270-8335.