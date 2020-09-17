OLYMPIA, Wash - Governor Jay Inlsee said he regrets giving apples from his own tree in Olympia to victims of wildfires in Eastern Washington.
Inslee violated state regulations about bringing homegrown fruit from an apple-maggot quarantine area into pest-free counties.
At a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Inslee apologized.
"The other morning before I went to Eastern Washington, Trudy and I picked some apples off our tree at the Capitol residence to take as a gesture to the people to let them know in Bridgeport and Malden that they are not alone. Obviously we regret that mistake and we hope and people's awareness is raised by this."
Inslee went on to say he and his wife will be making a donation to local food banks to help the victims of the wildfires.
Bringing home-grown apples into a pest-free zone is a misdemeanor, but the state rarely cites anyone, said Hector Castro, a spokesman for the state Department of Agriculture told The Spokesman-Review newspaper.
“Our practice has always been to educate the person and advise them that there’s a quarantine in effect,” he said.
