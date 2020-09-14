On Monday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee wrote an open letter to President Donald J. Trump asking him to see the "obvious relationship between climate change and wildfires."
In the letter, Gov. Inslee said he hopes President Trump's trip to the West Coast will enlighten him to acknowledge the science of rapid climate change.
In part, Gov. Inslee wrote, "climate change is doing more damage to our communities faster than anyone thought. Hotter temperatures are drawing more moisture out of soils, grasses, bushes and trees — which evolved over thousands of years to withstand less severe fires — turning them into the perfect fuel for ignition."
On Monday, President Trump visited California meeting with state, local and federal officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Officials in the meeting with Trump urged him to recognize the impact of climate change on forests. President Trump claims the fires are due to poor forest management.
"You can knock this down to nothing," President Trump said. "You know you go to Europe and different places in Europe, countries where they are forest countries, and they're very, very strong on management, and they don't have a problem. They really don't have, with, as they say, more explosive trees than we have in California."
During the meeting, Secretary of California Natural Resources, Wade Crowfoot, asked the President to work together with sciences.
"Because if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management, we are not going to succeed together in protecting Californians," Crowfoot said.
In response, President Trump said, "Okay. It will start getting cooler. You just watch. Well, I don't think science knows actually."
According to Cal Fire, the 2020 fire season has become California's worst fire season burning 2,277,922 acres, 21 deaths and 4,936 buildings destroyed as of Sept. 14.
Previously, the worst fire season in California was 2018 with 1,975,086 acres burned, 100 deaths and 24,226 buildings destroyed.
In Washington state, 2020 has become the second worst fire season in history, burning 600,000 acres in five days. 2015 still tops the worst Washington fire season with 1.1 million acres burned.
