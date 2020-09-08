OLYMPIA - Following a historic day for wildfires in Washington, Governor Jay Inslee addressed the state's continued response.
During his press conference on Tuesday, September 8, Inslee noted that 330,000 acres had burned during 24 hours. In fact, more aces burned during Labor Day 2020 than 12 of the state's previous wildfire seasons.
As there was no lightning recorded during that period, it is believed that all the fires were human caused.
With more hot, dry, windy conditions in the forecast, Inslee urged people to avoid activities that could potentially cause sparks that could grow into additional wildfires.
Inslee sited the devastation seen in the town of Malden, where 80% of the town's buildings were destroyed.
Inslee said he is working to determine emergency proclamations to bring some relief to people impacted by the fires. In the meantime, he is also urging people to heed evacuation notices when they are put in place.
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is also closing all of the lands it manages east of the Cascades to recreation due to fire danger.
According to the DNR, the closure will be in effect at least through Friday, September 11, and staff will evaluate the possibility of extending the closure as the week progresses.
