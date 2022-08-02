Grant County fire crews contain Drumheller fire southeast of Ephrata

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Crews in Grant County contained the Drumheller fire overnight that burned about 200 acres.
According to Grant County Fire District 13, wind was a factor in the fire, shifting multiple times and driving the fire out of containment. In total, it took more than 2 hours to contain the fire.
Crews had to fight the fire through difficult terrain, with some rocks the size of a boulder.
No structures or property were damaged and a cause of the fire is under investigation.
