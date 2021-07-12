UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 9:40 A.M.
The two fires burning along Dodson Road burned a combined area of nearly 50 acres Sunday.
Grant County fire said they were able to get control of the situation quickly with the help of their mutual partners BLM Oregon and Washington.
Here's some photos from Grant County fire's Facebook:
UPDATE: JULY 11 AT 12:50 P.M.
Dodson Road has been reopened. Fire crews ask that drivers use caution and watch for emergency vehicles.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
EPHRATA, Wash. - A 10-acre wildfire has closed down Dodson Road near Ephrata.
Grant County fire said there is also an additional fire on Dodson near the sewage treatment plant.
Fire crews ask residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.