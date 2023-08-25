SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents who have been affected by either the Gray fire in Medical Lake of the Oregon Road fire in Elk can come to the disaster assistance center this weekend.
The DAC will be at Spokane Falls Community College in building #9 located at 3305 W. Whistalks Way. The center will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
At the center there will be many organizations and agencies including:
- Employment Security Department (ESD)
- Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC)
- state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS)
- American Red Cross
- Washington Volunteers Active in Disaster (WA VOAD)
- the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR)
- Salvation Army
- Spokane Veteran’s Administration
- Spokane Vet Center
- and the Spokane County Regional Health District
All of them will be there to answer any questions and provide information for the wildfire victims.
Also, Aging and LongTerm Care of Eastern Washington (ALTCEW) representatives will be on site. They help older adults and adults living with disabilities learn about the resources needed to plan, prepare for and support living independently.
Another resource will be HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response who can help comfort victims through emotional support from specially trained dogs and handler teams.
Volunteers at the center can assist people with interpreter and American Sign Language services if requested. If you need any accommodation, please notify a volunteer at the center as you come in.