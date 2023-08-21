MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - As of 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, the following Level 3 evacuations for the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake have been downgraded to Level 1:
• Gray Road on the West – Lefevre on the East. Fancher on the South. All residents to the north of these locations.
• Lefevre on the west up to California – South end of the Elementary School to Hallett. Hallett north to Campbell – Campbell East to the east end of the Middle School – North to Lake Street.
• Everything North of Lake Street going east East
• South of I90, east of 904, west of Andrus, north of Jenson.
These downgrades are just the beginning of a long recovery process. Areas still under level 3 evacuations are unsafe for residents to return. Please follow all evacuation orders and refer to Spokane County Emergency Management for all evacuation maps.
The Gray Fire is an estimated 10,014 acres, with 185 structures lost and one person killed.
According to the Washington Commissioner of Lands, 400 fire personnel have responded to the Gray fire statewide, with 200 additional units being deployed.
The Washington State Department of Transportation opened both directions of I-90 near Cheney on Aug. 21. SR 902 from milepost six at East Campbell Road to the I-90 interchange at MP 12 has also reopened.
The cause remains under investigation.
Last Updated: Aug. 21 at 3:45 p.m.
Both directions of I-90 near Cheney has fully reopened following the closure due to the Gray Fire burning near Medical Lake.
Also, SR-902 near East Campbell Road in Medical Lake to the I-90 interchange has reopened!
More good news: SR 902 from near milepost 6 at East Campbell Road in Medical Lake to the I-90 interchange at MP 12 has also reopened. SR 902 from MP 0 at the Salnave interchange remains closed to MP 6 at this time. The Salnave interchange with I-90 also remains closed. https://t.co/TS3thcHrgK— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 21, 2023
SR-902 at the Salnave interchange with I-90 and at milepost 6 remains closed at this time.
Last Updated: Aug. 21 at 2:48 p.m.
Eastbound I-90 near Cheney is reopen following a days-long closure due to the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake.
Westbound Lanes will remain closed as fire crews continue to fight the blaze.
Moments ago crews moved the barrels from the eastbound I-90 closure point and all lanes of eastbound I-90 are now OPEN!— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 21, 2023
Still some work to be done on westbound I-90 but are close. pic.twitter.com/OtYIgzgC9E
Last Updated: Aug. 21 at 2:20 P.M.
As of Monday morning, the Gray Fire near Medical Lake has grown to over 10,000 acres and remains 10 percent contained. Over 185 structures have been lost, and at least one person was killed.
More than 400 firefighters from across the state are working to line the fire and extinguish it. Overnight crews were able to keep the blaze within its footprint, focusing on structure protection near the Clear Lakes and Blue Heron area, which was threatened by active fire. With cooler temperatures and the potential for rain, they're hoping for a less active fire behavior.
Firefighters confirmed the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on Espanola Rd. remains safe and outside the fire perimeter.
Drivers passing by on I-90 will need to detour due to road closures in the area. The closure begins at mile post 257 near Tyler and ends at mile post 270 near Four Lakes. SR-904 has reopened for drivers to get around the fire. SR-902 remains fully closed.
In a message from Spokane County Fire District 3, they acknowledged the frustration of evacuated residents, but stated evacuations would not be lifted until the threat is gone.
"Just like we wanted to get you out safely we also want to get you home safely," they shared.
Some of the risks in the area include re-ignition of unburnt fuels, hot spots, hazardous trees, and firefighter activity in the area.
"It might seem easier from the outside looking in, but we take your life and safety very seriously and are not going to allow people to return home until we feel there is no risk to human life," they said. "We always are looking out for you and your safety."
Updated: Aug. 21 at 8 a.m.
A brush fire burning in Medical Lake has grown to 10,014 acres and is now 10% contained since it was first reported on Friday, August 18.
The Gray Fire started near Gray Road and has been pushed to the southwest, burning along I-90 due to shifting winds. This fire has destroyed close to 200 structures and has left one person dead, according to a press release from The Salvation Army Spokane.
Moderating fire activity allowed crews to secure and hold the line overnight on Saturday. Crews will continue to strengthen the line Sunday and work to hold the line.
According to incident manage team, about 400 crews from around the region have continued to arrive in the area, focusing on structure protection and securing line.
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations are in place for anyone living East of I-90, South of Salnave Road, West of South Granite Lake Road and North of State Route 904.
South Wolfe Road, West Lorene Drive and South Robinette Drive. East of South Gray Road, South of West Hallett Road, West of South Mabel Road, South Soda Road, South Andrus Road, North of West Jensen Road and North of West Baker Road.
This includes the City of Medial Lake, the community of Four Lakes, the areas of Clear Lake, Silver lake, and Granite Lake.
Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations are in place for South of State Route 904, West of Lance Hill Road, South Pines Springs Road and Lance Hill Road. North and and West of I-90, South of Drumheller Road, and East of the Spokane County/Lincoln County Line.
There is shelter set up at Spokane Falls Community College for those that have been evacuated.
Checks are also being accepted and can be sent to The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA 99207. You are asked to note ‘WA Fires’ when making an online or check donation.