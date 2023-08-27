MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Gray Fire in Medical Lake has reached 85% containment as of Sunday, August 27.
For updates on evacuations, visit the official Facebook page of Spokane County Emergency Management.
As temperatures enter the 90s, hot and dry conditions are expected, says the Spokane County Fire District. Remaining smoldering materials (such as tree stumps) may increase smoke production and potentially start small flames.
According to Northwest Washington Fire Information, fire crews continue to clean up hot spots around the fire's perimeter and interior. Firefighters will also work with the City of Spokane, Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU), and DNR, utilizing UAS drones equipped with the east side of Silver Lake.
Updated August 27 at 11:27 a.m.
The Gray Fire in Medical Lake has reached 73 percent containment and remains a little over 10,000 acres.
I-90 is open in both directions, and State Routes 904 and 902 are also open.
The cause of the fire still remains under investigation as firefighters are working to secure the remainder of the perimeter. Crews are also working along the fire's interior to suppress hot spots near the I-90 corridor.
According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, the person who died in the Gray Fire is an 86-year-old man named Carl Grub. The cause of death is yet to be determined. He died near Pine Street and W Fancher Road intersection in Medical Lake, Washington, on August 18.
Updated August 26 at 11:40 a.m.
The Gray Fire in Medical Lake remains just over 10,000 acres in size and is 68 percent contained. Currently, 638 firefighters and personnel are on scene, and the estimated date for full containment is Sept. 1.
Investigators are still looking into the origin of the fire, but believe it is human-caused. They have not determined whether it was intentional or accidental.
Currently, there are no Level 3 evacuations. For an interactive evacuation map of the area, visit: https://arcg.is/1z98v10
Returning residents are warned of heavy fire traffic in the area as crews continue to work on perimeter lines and detecting hot spots, as well as damage assessment. They ask the community to remain respectful and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Updated Aug. 25 at 12 p.m.
The Gray Fire in Medical Lake is now 58 percent contained, with no Level 3 evacuations in place. Residents returning to the area should be careful as the fire continues burning.
According to the latest update, there are still numerous hot spots in the perimeter, and heavy fuels continue to smolder. Overnight, active fire was reported in the Clear Lake and Blue Heron areas, and firefighters worked on structure protection and creating dozer and handlines.
Returning residents should continue following Spokane County Emergency Management for updates. Be vigilant and report any signs of fire by calling 911 immediately.
Avista crews are in the area, working to replacing power poles and repairing downed lines to return power to the area.
At this time, officials expect fire activity and smoke production to continue a steady decline, with no anticipated perimeter growth.
Updated: Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.
There are no longer any level 3 evacuations for the Gray fire as crews have been working at all hours of the day gaining containment.
The area that has just been lowered to level 2 include:
- West of Silver Lake. South to the end of Greenfield Ln. West to the end of Genni Rock and Page Pond. 1/4-mile North of Lakehurst/Lakeview.
Last Updated: Aug. 23 at 1:20 p.m.
The Gray Fire burning near Medical Lake is now 48 percent contained and evacuations downgraded. However, officials warn wind gusts today could cause smoldering embers to reignite.
As residents start returning to their homes and assessing the damage, they're advised to be careful of fire personnel and continued mop-up in the area. If you see signs of fire in areas evacuation levels recently downgraded, call 911 immediately.
Crews are working to secure the perimeter of the fire, as well as securing and assessing burned structures for potential hazards. Firefighters are monitoring the fire’s edge near unburned areas to reduce the chances of fire spreading.
While most areas have downgraded evacuation levels, some areas remain under Level 3 (Go now!)
Level 1
- Gray Rd, Wood Rd, and I90 on the West to Salnave.
- Granite Lake Rd on the East
- Cameron on the South to Baker.
- All Level 1’s downgrades from yesterday on the North side of Medical Lake remain.
Level 2
- Salnave on the West.
- I90 and Granite Lake Rd on the East.
- Baker Rd on the South.
- Campbell, Lake St, Medical Lake Four Lakes on the North.
Level 3
- West of Silver Lake. South to the end of Greenfield Ln.
- West to the end of Genni Rock and Page Pond. 1/4 mile North of Lakehurst/Lakeview.
Updated: Aug. 23 at 9 a.m.
Fire officials at a press conference today released that all evacuation levels for the Gray fire will be downgraded.
Crews have been working hard to get some containment of this fire and have increased their containment up to 25%.
With these new levels, many residents will be able to return back to their home and assess what damage occurred.
Officials during the meeting did mention that there will be one specific area within the fire that's still at a level 3. This will be along the west side, Silver Lake on the southern end and primarily south of Lakehurst Drive for the residents that live there.
Last Updated: Aug. 22 at 4:40 p.m.
Firefighters are continuing efforts to suppress the Gray Fire, which was reported on Aug. 18 and quickly blazed through Medical Lake and the surrounding area.
Crews have worked to reopen I-90, which was fully reopened Monday afternoon. Drivers are asked to be aware of fire crews continuing mop up on the shoulders and other potential hazards in the area.
SR-902 remains closed at the Salnave Interchange. WSDOT reminds drivers that area is still an active fire zone, and the ramp is closed. Do not try to circumvent the closure, it is dangerous.
RAMP CLOSED!
Our maintenance crews helping with traffic control near Medical Lake let us know that people have been driving through the closure from I-90 to Salnave Rd/SR 902. This is NOT OKAY. While it's raining, this is still an active fire zone. Please use the detours in place
Evacuations for residents north of Campbell Road have been lowered to Level 1. Returning residents should continue following Spokane County Emergency Management for updates in case there is a change in fire behavior.
Level 3 evacuations remain in place south of Campbell Road. Do not try to enter that area as it remains an active fire zone.
Updated: Aug. 22 at 8:30 a.m.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, the following Level 3 evacuations for the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake have been downgraded to Level 1:
• Gray Road on the West – Lefevre on the East. Fancher on the South. All residents to the north of these locations.
• Lefevre on the west up to California – South end of the Elementary School to Hallett. Hallett north to Campbell – Campbell East to the east end of the Middle School – North to Lake Street.
• Everything North of Lake Street going east East
• South of I90, east of 904, west of Andrus, north of Jenson.
These downgrades are just the beginning of a long recovery process. Areas still under level 3 evacuations are unsafe for residents to return. Please follow all evacuation orders and refer to Spokane County Emergency Management for all evacuation maps.
The Gray Fire is an estimated 10,014 acres, with 185 structures lost and one person killed.
According to the Washington Commissioner of Lands, 400 fire personnel have responded to the Gray fire statewide, with 200 additional units being deployed.
The Washington State Department of Transportation opened both directions of I-90 near Cheney on Aug. 21. SR 902 from milepost six at East Campbell Road to the I-90 interchange at MP 12 has also reopened.
The cause remains under investigation.
Last Updated: Aug. 21 at 3:45 p.m.
Both directions of I-90 near Cheney has fully reopened following the closure due to the Gray Fire burning near Medical Lake.
Also, SR-902 near East Campbell Road in Medical Lake to the I-90 interchange has reopened!
More good news: SR 902 from near milepost 6 at East Campbell Road in Medical Lake to the I-90 interchange at MP 12 has also reopened. SR 902 from MP 0 at the Salnave interchange remains closed to MP 6 at this time. The Salnave interchange with I-90 also remains closed.
SR-902 at the Salnave interchange with I-90 and at milepost 6 remains closed at this time.
Last Updated: Aug. 21 at 2:48 p.m.
Eastbound I-90 near Cheney is reopen following a days-long closure due to the Gray Fire burning in Medical Lake.
Westbound Lanes will remain closed as fire crews continue to fight the blaze.
Moments ago crews moved the barrels from the eastbound I-90 closure point and all lanes of eastbound I-90 are now OPEN!
Still some work to be done on westbound I-90 but are close.
Last Updated: Aug. 21 at 2:20 P.M.
As of Monday morning, the Gray Fire near Medical Lake has grown to over 10,000 acres and remains 10 percent contained. Over 185 structures have been lost, and at least one person was killed.
More than 400 firefighters from across the state are working to line the fire and extinguish it. Overnight crews were able to keep the blaze within its footprint, focusing on structure protection near the Clear Lakes and Blue Heron area, which was threatened by active fire. With cooler temperatures and the potential for rain, they're hoping for a less active fire behavior.
Firefighters confirmed the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on Espanola Rd. remains safe and outside the fire perimeter.
Drivers passing by on I-90 will need to detour due to road closures in the area. The closure begins at mile post 257 near Tyler and ends at mile post 270 near Four Lakes. SR-904 has reopened for drivers to get around the fire. SR-902 remains fully closed.
In a message from Spokane County Fire District 3, they acknowledged the frustration of evacuated residents, but stated evacuations would not be lifted until the threat is gone.
"Just like we wanted to get you out safely we also want to get you home safely," they shared.
Some of the risks in the area include re-ignition of unburnt fuels, hot spots, hazardous trees, and firefighter activity in the area.
"It might seem easier from the outside looking in, but we take your life and safety very seriously and are not going to allow people to return home until we feel there is no risk to human life," they said. "We always are looking out for you and your safety."
Updated: Aug. 21 at 8 a.m.
A brush fire burning in Medical Lake has grown to 10,014 acres and is now 10% contained since it was first reported on Friday, August 18.
The Gray Fire started near Gray Road and has been pushed to the southwest, burning along I-90 due to shifting winds. This fire has destroyed close to 200 structures and has left one person dead, according to a press release from The Salvation Army Spokane.
Moderating fire activity allowed crews to secure and hold the line overnight on Saturday. Crews will continue to strengthen the line Sunday and work to hold the line.
According to incident manage team, about 400 crews from around the region have continued to arrive in the area, focusing on structure protection and securing line.
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations are in place for anyone living East of I-90, South of Salnave Road, West of South Granite Lake Road and North of State Route 904.
South Wolfe Road, West Lorene Drive and South Robinette Drive. East of South Gray Road, South of West Hallett Road, West of South Mabel Road, South Soda Road, South Andrus Road, North of West Jensen Road and North of West Baker Road.
This includes the City of Medial Lake, the community of Four Lakes, the areas of Clear Lake, Silver lake, and Granite Lake.
Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations are in place for South of State Route 904, West of Lance Hill Road, South Pines Springs Road and Lance Hill Road. North and and West of I-90, South of Drumheller Road, and East of the Spokane County/Lincoln County Line.
There is shelter set up at Spokane Falls Community College for those that have been evacuated.
Checks are also being accepted and can be sent to The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA 99207. You are asked to note ‘WA Fires’ when making an online or check donation.