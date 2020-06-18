Update, June 18, 2020:
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Gun Range Fire burning near Wenatchee has now burned approximately 100 acres.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire ignited Thursday afternoon and the cause is currently undetermined.
The fire is named for its relative proximity to the Wenatchee Rifle and Revolver Club.
Previous Coverage:
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A fire burning west of Wenatchee is currently estimated at 60 acres and is continuing to grow.
Additional air and ground resources are being requested, including structure protection engines.
According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the fire is burning grass and brush and has gone to a third alarm.
