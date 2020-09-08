Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) released the following statement on the ongoing fires in Eastern Washington:
“The destruction in Malden, Pine City, Colfax, and other towns in Eastern Washington is heartbreaking and unimaginable. My prayers for safety go out to all of the families impacted. I will be working with and supporting state and local officials and doing everything I can on the federal level to ensure our communities have the resources they need to rebuild. My team and I are continuing to monitor the ongoing fires and will support fire responders in containing these fires however possible.”
