SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ's own Help Me Hayley is partnering with United Way to help those most affected by 2020's destructive wildfires in Whitman County.
On Labor Day, the Babbs Road Fire swept through Malden and Pine City, leaving nearly everything burned to the ground in its wake. Many families lost their homes and the means to provide for their loved ones.
Together, Hayley and United Way will help to bring some relief to the hard-hit areas of Whitman County.
Donations can be made HERE, 100% of those donations will go to help those in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.