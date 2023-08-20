SPOKANE, Wash. — A pair of devastating fires burning in Medical Lake and Elk have destroyed more than 200 homes between them and threaten many more.
While officials can't confirm the exact structures and neighborhoods that have burned, they have been able to provide maps detailing which areas the fires have touched, with the help of early morning infrared scans.
The incident management team for the Gray Fire in Medical Lake provided a map Sunday morning showing Saturday's fire perimeter overlayed on Sunday's fire perimeter. It showed the vast majority of new growth happened in the southwestern flanks.
It's important to note, fire activity within the perimeter remains extremely volatile and active. That's why I-90 remained closed, and emergency evacuations remained in place throughout the perimeter.
The incident management team tackling the Oregon Fire in Elk provided a fire perimeter map, but it doesn't specifically show where new growth happened. According to a release shared by the Department of Natural Resources, the fire has been most actively growing to the south and east.
But just like the fire in Medical Lake, the fire is extremely volatile throughout the fire perimeter.