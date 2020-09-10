MALDEN, Wash. - "Three generations of memories and memorabilia," Malden resident Gary Cannon said in disbelief as he stared at the gutted old grocery store he owns in town.
Cannon's building, businesses and his life's work sits in ruins.
"I have my Volkswagen, '62 Volkswagen Beetle sitting in the basement when it was up in the main floor," Cannon said as he pointed to a charred shell of a classic car burned in foundation of the building.
Cannon, like most of Malden, is still in shock at how fast everything moved on Monday.
"We were at home and only had like ten minutes to get everything," Cannon said. "We didn't have a grab bag. We didn't have a plan, we basically were just going for it and grabbing what we could. We got two dogs and what we could grab and that was it."
Fleeing the town, with a wall of flames fast-approaching in the distance, Cannon said he had never seen anything like it.
"I was a clear-cut firefighter and I've never seen nothing like it," Cannon said describing the moments before he left town. "It was a like a train. It sounded like a train."
A train Cannon knew was heading right through his home.
"By the time we left, I imagine the house was burning 10-20 minutes later."
Gary's story is all too familiar in Malden. Shortly after Governor Inslee left on Thursday, I spoke with the Graham Family, Matthew, Jessica and Claudia, who even in a time of unimaginable tragedy, were thinking about their neighbors.
"I know we'll be able to rebuild, but there are a lot of people here who... everything they had went up in smoke," Matthew said. "We really are lucky. We will have support, but I do worry. There are a lot of people who live here who are on disability."
On the hillside above Malden, right next to the church which escaped relatively untouched, I spoke with a family sifting through the rubble of what used to be their home. They had a surprisingly positive attitude about the whole thing, even as smoke could still be seen smoldering in the area. Their home may be gone, but the memories they made over the years survived, both in spirit, and physically as they made sure to salvage a piece of family history in the form of a piece of concrete with imprinted hand prints they made as kids 15 years ago.
In what used to be their front yard, a message of hope in the form of scripture (Isaiah 65:20-21 & Revelation 21:4) sits written on melted pieces of aluminum that used to be the family's boat.
Flames may have taken most of Malden, but as you meet the people who survived the fire and are now picking up the pieces, it's clear the fire didn't take the town's resiliency or determination to rise again.
"It's gonna be a heck of a memory," Cannon concluded.
