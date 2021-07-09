Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hot temperatures with highs in the mid 90s to near 105. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Nezperce, Cheney, Ephrata, Odessa, Winchester, Othello, Uniontown, Peck, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Wilbur, Tekoa, Craigmont, La Crosse, Lapwai, Culdesac, Lewiston, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Clarkston, Anatone, Gifford, Kamiah, Peola, Oakesdale, Pullman, and Ritzville. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&