ELK, Wash – Leanna Hunt lost both her children to Muscular Dystrophy; now, after her come was destroyed by the Oregon Road Fire, it took decades of memories with her children with it.
"I mean, I buried my kids, and I feel like I just buried them Again. It's really difficult," said Hunt.
Hunt says her home was a constant comforting memory of her two sons who passed away, "I mean it's not just the things in the trailer or the house it's just it's just being there being where you knew they were, you know?"
Unfortunately, Hunt is part of the growing number of people who have lost their homes in the Oregon Road fire and says losing what was left of them is almost more than she can handle.
"It was, you know, everywhere you looked was a piece of them. Every nook and cranny. Had something that they touched or the table they sat at, their bedrooms, I mean it was home. And now is the pile of ash. That's that's really difficult. When all those memories burnt to the ground, it just seems like it can't be real, but it is. I'm looking at it."
Hunt says even if she and her husband rebuild on the land they have lived on for close to four decades, it just won't be the same without the memories of her boys, "it won't be a place that I raised them just sometimes more than I can bear. I just don't know how much more I can take. How much more I can lose."
In terms of what is next for Hunt, she says she is taking it day by day and leaning on close friends and family for emotional support. If you want to support the Hunt Family, check out their GoFundMe.